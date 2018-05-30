Harriet Scott back for Ireland's World Cup qualifiers, but Leaving Cert trio miss out

Harriet Scott is back from injury for the Republic of Ireland's upcoming back-to-back Women's World Cup qualifiers against Norway.

The Irish player of the year had missed the matches against Slovakia and the Netherlands in April with a broken collarbone.

There's also a return to the squad for the first time since 2016 for Wexford Youths' striker Rianna Jarrett.

Jarrett has scored nine goals in just seven games for Wexford this season.

Megan Campbell and Stephanie Roche both remain sidelined while Heather Payne, Amy Boyle-Carr and Saoirse Noonan will miss the Norway games as they'll be sitting their Leaving Cert.

Republic of Ireland WNT Head Coach Colin Bell said: "We're delighted to see Harriet return to the squad. She picked up another injury during her comeback from the collarbone but we're monitoring her closely and we hope she'll be fit for both games.

"We're also closely monitoring Niamh Fahey who has also picked up an injury whilst with her club Bordeaux.

"I'd like to congratulate Rianna Jarrett who returns to the squad. To comeback from three ACL injuries requires a huge amount of hard work, commitment and desire, and she should be incredibly proud of her efforts so far.

"She's been in great form this season for Wexford Youths and I really feel that if she can continue to work hard and keep getting fitter and stronger with every game, she could be an important player for us in the future.

"These are two crucial games against Norway, the top seeds in the group, and we'll have to be at our very best to get the results we need. The players have been excellent so far this campaign but we need two big performances both at Tallaght Stadium and in Norway."

Goalkeepers: Marie Hourihan (Manchester City), Amanda Budden (Cork City), Amanda McQuillan (Shelbourne Ladies).

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Reading), Sophie Perry (Brighton and Hove Albion), Diane Caldwell (SC Sand), Louise Quinn (Arsenal), Claire O’Riordan (Wexford Youths), Aislinn Meaney (Galway WFC)

Midfielders: Megan Connolly (Florida State University), Tyler Toland (Maiden City), Niamh Fahey (Bordeaux), Karen Duggan (Peamount United), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Niamh Farrelly (Peamount United).

Attackers: Rianna Jarrett (Wexford Youths), Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Leanne Kiernan (Shelbourne Ladies), Amber Barrett (Peamount United), Isibeal Atkinson (Shelbourne Ladies), Zara Foley (Lakewood AFC), Aine O’Gorman (Peamount United).

