Handpass the main worry from last night’s new rules trial match

Daniel St Ledger and his Carlow team-mates had their first taste of the experimental rules in Belfield last night but he remains unconvinced about the limit on the handpass rule.

The Irish Examiner was in attendance for their challenge game against reigning Sigerson Cup champions UCD where, on a dry sod, the game was expansive and the amount of kick-passing was noticeably high.

Both teams will play in more trying conditions in the coming weeks, Carlow under the new rule changes. However, speaking after the game, St Ledger’s sense of grievance about the limit of three consecutive hand-passes was obvious.

“We were consulted about it and 96% gave their answer,” he said of the almost unanimous opposition to the rule change among inter-county players who replied to a GPA survey. I don’t know how much more consultation is needed. It’s plainly clear we were ignored so that’s the way it is, unfortunately.

“I know personally I’d like it trialled in the O’Byrne Cup, the McKenna Cup and the FBD (Connacht League) and the McGrath Cup and you would have 60/70 trial games where you could review it and if it’s a massive success go ahead with it but not for it to be a blanket (decision) no matter what. It would be nice to a review after all the pre-season tournaments and see where we are then.

“The three hand-passes is significant, the others are not really of consequence. The sin bin might have a bit to it, the mark… it doesn’t really make much of a difference. Most of the time you’re going to play on when you get the ball inside the 45. The three hand-passes significantly changes the sport as far as I’m concerned.”