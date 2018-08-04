Guardiola unsure if Sterling will sign new City deal

Pep Guardiola does not know whether Raheem Sterling will sign an extended deal despite the desire of everyone at Manchester City to keep the forward.

The 23-year-old became British football’s most expensive player in 2015 when swapping Liverpool for the Etihad Stadium in a deal rising to £49million.

Sterling has come on leaps and bounds under Guardiola’s guidance, but the England forward has yet to agree a new contact with just two years left on his current deal.

“There’s no doubt we want him,” the City boss said.

“He knows, his agent knows. We want him. Txiki (Begiristain, City’s director of football) spoke with him so.

“It’s clear since the first day I arrived we want him, but the deals are the deals, and the agents are the agents, and the players are the players.

“So, at the end I don’t know what is going to happen, but I assure you 100 per cent that the club, myself like a manager, sport director, even his team-mates, we want him to stay longer here.”

