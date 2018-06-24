Group G is so tight that England and Belgium might have to draw straws

After England boosted their goal difference with a 6-1 win against Panama they joined Belgium at the top of Group G, and there is absolutely nothing to separate the two.

Both sides have six points from two wins, and both sides have scored eight goals and conceded two. Should they draw on Thursday then, their numbers will remain identical.

In that scenario, first and second place come down to disciplinary records.

It’s not what football fans are used to. Usually goal difference prevents these sorts of issues, with goals scored then considered if goal difference is tied.

As if to complicate matters further, just one yellow card separates the teams, with Belgium on three and England on two.

And if they’re tied for discipline? Well then, the teams will decide second and first by a drawing of lots.

And after all that, both sides might actually want to avoid finishing top. Whoever finishes second could find themselves with an easier route to the final depending on who finishes where in other groups.

Whoever said football was a simple game?

