Greyhound breeders critical of new rabies vaccination rules
12/08/2018 - 11:16:00
Irish greyhound breeders say new rules regarding rabies vaccinations could cripple the industry.
The Sunday Times reports that a recent report from the British Veterinary Association suggests dogs would have to wait three months after a vaccination before being allowed into the UK.
Here the Irish Greyhound Board says the proposal is unnecessary because Ireland is rabies-free.
The board says up to 85% of the 13,500 dogs racing in the UK are Irish.
Digital Desk
