Greyhound breeders critical of new rabies vaccination rules

Irish greyhound breeders say new rules regarding rabies vaccinations could cripple the industry.

The Sunday Times reports that a recent report from the British Veterinary Association suggests dogs would have to wait three months after a vaccination before being allowed into the UK.

Here the Irish Greyhound Board says the proposal is unnecessary because Ireland is rabies-free.

The board says up to 85% of the 13,500 dogs racing in the UK are Irish.

