Greg Rusedski: Djokovic to edge out Federer and Nadal for US Open title

The men's US Open is a straight fight to finish the year with two grand slam titles, according to former finalist Greg Rusedski.

The so-called 'big three' of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have each claimed one major title in 2018; Federer the Australian Open, Nadal the French and Djokovic Wimbledon.

Former British number one Rusedksi, the runner-up in 1997, cannot see beyond the usual suspects at the last grand slam event of the year, and Djokovic is his pick to triumph at Flushing Meadows.

"I think it's the big threes this year," Rusedski told Press Association Sport.

"You have a big race at the moment for who's going to end up with the most majors in their career. Federer has 20, Nadal's got 17, Djokovic has 13, so they all desperately want to win two majors this year.

"The guy with the most majors in the year, even if they're not world number one, feels like the best player on the planet.

"Rafa's got his form right now, Federer played well in Cincinnati and the crowd really gets behind him, but for some reason I feel like Djokovic has turned a corner, historically on the hard courts he's right. I can't see anybody outside of the big three."

Andy Murray is finally set to make his grand slam return having missed the last four through injury.

Realistically the Scot is unlikely to go deep into the tournament - which he won six years ago - while Rusedski fears the former world number one may never get back to his peak.

"He's done incredibly well having been away from the game for a year, having back surgery and then hip surgery," added Rusedski.

"It is tough to come back. He's looking half a step slower and the way he plays, his movement is key.

"He showed a lot of improvement winning three matches in Washington. But at the moment it's playing then a week off, playing then a week off, so that says to me he's not fully fit and still a work in progress.

"Will he ever get that movement back, where it once was? He's hitting the ball great, he's serving well, but it's that movement aspect. No matter how good you are it's very hard to get back to where you once were.

"He's had an incredible career, now he's got to go and play on his own terms for as long as he wants. Like Lleyton Hewitt, he had surgeries but he loved the game so much he kept going.

"I hope I'm wrong, I hope he surprises us again and can do great things but physically will he get back to where he needs to be? He can still play to a good level but will he be satisfied not being at the very top?"

