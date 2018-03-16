Green light for video assistant referees in World Cup

The use of video assistant referees at this summer’s World Cup has been rubber-stamped by the FIFA Council.

In what was a formality after the International Football Association Board gave its approval at a meeting earlier this month, FIFA president Gianni Infantino confirmed VAR would be present in Russia.

Speaking at a FIFA Council meeting in Colombia, he said: "We are going to have our first World Cup with VAR. It has been approved and we are extremely happy with that decision."

