Grand Slam winners included in Ulster squad to face Munster; Craig Gilroy starts on wing

Ulster have named Grand Slam winners Rory Best, Iain Henderson and Jacob Stockdale in their team to play Munster in the Pro14 clash in Thomond Park on Saturday.

Ulster need a bonus point win in order to have any hope of qualifying for a playoff spot.

Craig Gilroy returns to the team having previously not been available for selection subject "to an internal review".

Gilroy was named by a number of media outlets earlier this month as having been part of a WhatsApp conversation with teammates and friends Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding that used derogatory terms about women. Gilroy later apologised for the "totally inappropriate" comment.

Gilroy starts in the back three with Stockdale and fullback Louis Ludik with Stuart McCloskey and Luke Marshall in midfield.

John Cooney misses the game due to concussion so Dave Shanahan starts at scrum-half alongside Johnny McPhillips at 10.

Best captains the side from the front row alongside Callum Black and Ross Kane while Henderson packs down with Alan O’Connor in the second row.

Clive Ross, Sean Reidy and Nick Timoney line out in the back-row.

Retiring duo Paul Marshall and Tommy Bowe are named on the bench.

Ulster team to face Munster:

L Ludik; C Gilroy, L Marshall, S McCloskey, J Stockdale, J McPhillips, D Shanahan; N Timoney, S Reidy, C Ross; I Henderson, A O'Connor; R Kane, R Best (c), C Black

Replacements:

R Herring, A Warwick, T O'Toole, K Treadwell, C Henry, P Marshall, A Curtis, T Bowe.