Graham Kelly leaves Bray Wanderers

There is more change at Bray Wanderers, with caretaker manager Graham Kelly departing the Premier Division's bottom side.

He has been in charge twice this season following the departures of Dave Mackey and Martin Russell.

Kelly's own departure ends a four-year association with the Wicklow club.

It is being reported that Paul Doolin will take over at Bray.

Kelly announced his departure in a statement: "After almost four years at Bray Wanderers I’m disappointed that it's time for me to say goodbye.

"While at Bray Wanderers I have had the privilege to work alongside some fantastic managers and coaches and the experience of working with and learning from all of them is invaluable and something I will keep with me forever.

"I must say a special thank you to each and every one of the players who have been a pleasure to work with in some really tough and challenging times this season. As a coach I've always liked to see young players develop and I feel a great sense of pride in being able to give 1st team debuts this season to SJB Academy player's Dragos Mamaglia (17), Cian Walsh (17) Byron O Gorman (16), and Alex Rafferty (16).

"I have no doubt these kids will be a big part of Bray Wanderers 1st team for many years to come.

"I must also thank the previous board and club management who gave me the opportunity back in April and then again three weeks ago to step in as caretaker manager.

This was a role I did with honour and pride and tried to do as professionally as I possibly could.

"My backroom team and also coaches from the U17s and 19s who have been brilliant support to me during my time as caretaker manager, their work and contribution has been much appreciated.

"To the fans, you have been terrific, I will be forever grateful for your support, the calls, text messages,well wishes and support you gave me and the squad in what has probably been the most difficult season in a very long time.

"Finally I would like to wish Niall and everyone associated with Bray Wanderers best wishes and every success for the future.

"For me, I will continue with my plan of applying for my UEFA Pro Licence which will one day hopefully mean I get another opportunity to manage and coach in our wonderful league."