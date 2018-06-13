Graham Burke signs with Preston from Shamrock Rovers

Graham Burke is the latest Republic of Ireland international to join Championship side, Preston.

He has signed a 3-year contract at Deepdale after leaving Shamrock Rovers.

After scoring 12 times domestically this season, Burke earned his first Ireland cap in the friendly defeat to France before scoring against the United States four-days later.

The 24-year-old told the club's official website that he is thrilled to have the opportunity to join them.

"I couldn’t have written what has happened," he said.

Even just to get the call up to the Irish squad, I had to pinch myself to confirm it was really happening and then to get in there, experience it, to have two caps and have started one of the games – topping it off with a goal – was just brilliant for me and an unbelievably proud moment, just as today is, signing for Preston North End.

"It was brilliant to hear the news of [the club’s] interest. I was thrilled with the opportunity to have the chance to come to such a good club as this.

"It was also great to be joining a club where I know some of the boys, so it should help me settle in.

"I have kept a close eye on the club with the Irish players going over there and knowing the likes of Callum [Robinson] and DJ, so when I found out about the interest, it was a no brainer for me to try and get the deal done.

"I am over the moon and delighted to get it completed."

Earlier today, fellow Republic of Ireland international Greg Cunningham made the move from Preston to Cardiff City.

Digital Desk