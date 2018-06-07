Graham Burke among six nominated for May Player of the Month award

Republic of Ireland international Graham Burke is on the shortlist of six players for the SSE Airtricity/SWAI May Player of the Month award.

The winner will be announced next week with Burke and April's Player of the Month, Michael Duffy, among those on the six-man shortlist.

The nominations are:

Keith Ward (Bohemians): Bohemians took seven points from nine in the games he was available for. One goal and two assists.

Jimmy Keohane (Cork City): Has become a central figure in Cork’s three-man midfield with some very impressive performances and two goals, including a spectacular strike against St Patrick’s Athletic.

Michael Duffy (Dundalk): Followed up his April award with one goal and five assists as Dundalk went from strength to strength.

Sean Hoare (Dundalk): As well as clean sheets in last three games, Hoare also scored against Bohemians and has put in some commanding performances.

Graham Burke (Shamrock Rovers): Performances earned recognition from Martin O’Neill as he became a full Republic of Ireland international.

Thomas Byrne (St Patrick’s Athletic): Led the line for the Saints with energy and skill, chipping in with a couple of goals.