Graeme McDowell's clubs are lost following flight from France

Graeme McDowell’s hopes of making the Open Championship at Carnoustie have been reduced after his clubs were lost following a flight from France.

McDowell has been scheduled to compete in Tuesday’s Open Championship qualifier at St Annes, with 72 players set to contest the three available spots.

But the 2010 US Open champion’s clubs went missing after he flew in to Manchester following his tied 37th-placed finish at the French Open on Sunday.

“Need assistance from @airfrance. Flew into Manchester last night from CDG (Charles de Gaulle airport) and my golf clubs are untraceable,” McDowell said on Twitter.

Clubs still not on way from Paris. Established that they are in the black hole known as CDG. @airfrance and @AirFranceUK have been very quiet on Twitter lately so no communication. Looking doubtful I will participate tomorrow @TheOpen qualifier. — Graeme McDowell (@Graeme_McDowell) July 2, 2018

“I have a 36 qualifier tomorrow for @TheOpen and really need my bag. Thanks in advance. #help.”

McDowell, 38, later provided an update, saying: “Clubs still not on way from Paris. Established that they are in the black hole known as CDG.

“@airfrance and @AirFranceUK have been very quiet on Twitter lately so no communication. Looking doubtful I will participate tomorrow @TMcOpen qualifier.”

McDowell added that he had decided to “cut my losses and start preparing” for this week’s Irish Open at Ballyliffin, which begins on Thursday and also offers a chance to qualify for the Open.

Terrible time of the year for holiday makers losing bags. I’m certainly not any more important than the next person who has lost a bag, just happens to impact my livelihood this week. Customer service is so frustrating in this case for everyone. — Graeme McDowell (@Graeme_McDowell) July 2, 2018

The Northern Irishman was ranked fourth in the world at the start of 2011, six months after his stunning US Open triumph at Pebble Beach.

But McDowell has dropped to 175th in the world rankings after several lean seasons and is danger of missing the 147th Open Championship to be held on the Angus course from July 19-22.

- Press Association