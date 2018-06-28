Graeme McDowell takes share of lead in early stages of French Open

Graeme McDowell is giving Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn something to think about.

On three-under par, McDowell holds a share of the early lead at the French Open at Le Golf National, where the Ryder Cup will be staged in September.

He will be part of Bjorn's backroom staff, but he is still hoping to play for the European team.

Australia's Brett Rumford, and Englishmen Chris Wood and Andy Sullivan are also on three-under in Paris.

Paul Dunne and Shane Lowry will tee off later.

- Digital Desk