Graeme McDowell ends opening round one shot off Paris lead

Graeme McDowell is just one shot off the lead after his opening round at the French Open in Paris.

McDowell, who won the tournament in both 2013 and 2014, birdied the final hole to reach the clubhouse on three-under par.

Welshman Bradley Dredge is the man to catch after his first round saw him finish on four-under par.

Shane Lowry remains on level par as he plays the third hole.

Paul Dunne has suffered a bogie on the fourth hole to fall to one-over par.