GPA survey reveals players in favour of tiered championship
25/10/2018 - 11:30:00
The majority of inter-county footballers are now in favour of a tiered All Ireland Championship.
That is the finding of the latest survey by the Gaelic Players Association.
Division four teams unanimously voted to boycott a proposed 'B' championship in 2016.
The GPA say almost 60 per cent of the members now support splitting the tournament.
They also found that there is a growing prevalence of hip and groin injuries, and that three-quarters of inter-county players feel the off-season is too short.
Digital Desk
