GPA against introduction of handpass restriction, sideline kick, and kickout zoning proposal

The Gaelic Players Association (GPA) is strongly against the proposed rule change surrounding the handpass in football.

A limit to three consecutive handpasses is among five potential rule changes to be discussed by the GAA's Central Council this weekend.

If approved, the alterations will be trialled in the pre-season provincial competitions and the Allianz Leagues.

The GPA is also strongly against the proposed changes to the kickout rule, and that pertaining to sideline kicks.

The Players' Association has backed the introduction of a sin bin period for a black card, and a widening of the rule surrounding the mark.

"The findings of this GPA membership survey are interesting and provide a lot of detailed information for the GAA to examine and to take into account before any decisions are made on the proposed rule changes," said Paul Flynn, CEO of the GPA.

"Players are of the view that the handpass restriction, sideline kick and kickout zoning proposed changes won’t work. They are, however, in favour of the mark and sin bin rule proposed changes.

"The GPA has presented the survey findings to the GAA with detailed squad feedback and we have made it clear how important it is that the feedback is taken on board before any decisions are made.

"For many squads promotion from the National Football League is their main objective for the season.

"Implementing all of these significant rule changes at this stage, they fear, would disrupt their detailed game plans which have already been developed over the past couple of seasons and it could cost them a promotion.

"Players are also of the view that consideration should be given to the introduction of an additional referee to help apply any new rules.

The GAA must be fair and reasonable in how it decides to move on the proposed rule changes. Players, fans and officials deserve nothing less.