Gossip: Southampton interested in signing Jack Wilshere

What the papers say

‘s list of suitors continues to grow, with Southampton boss Mark Hughes also interested in getting hold of the Arsenal midfielder, according to the Daily Mirror. Clubs including West Ham, Wolves, Sampdoria and AC Milan have already been linked with Wilshere.

Meanwhile, the north London club are set to welcome two new faces in the form of Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno and Lucas Torreira from Sampdoria, reports the Telegraph. The duo will cost £48million, the paper adds.

Georgia’s Solomon Kvirkvelia (right) is wanted by Leicester (Nick Potts/PA)

Leicester boss Claude Puel is also being busy, with a £25million move for Norwich midfielder James Maddison being followed up with a bid for £15million-rated defender Solomon Kvirkvelia from Lokomotiv Moscow according to the Mirror.

West Ham look as if they could miss out on Javier Pastore with Roma in talks with the Paris St Germain midfielder, according to the Sun.

Nicolai Jorgensen is wanted by Newcastle United (Tony Marshall/Empics)

Rafael Benitez will need to spend more than £20million if they wish to sign Danish striker Nicolai Jorgensen from Feyenoord, the Chronicle reports.

Social media round-up

Antoine Griezmann officially signs new new five-year deal at Atletico Madrid https://t.co/wBIgdXlIwQ pic.twitter.com/EdB7fXMJ7b — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) June 18, 2018

Players to watch

Sevilla and Fenerbache will lock horns as they both bid to sign the Liverpool striker, with the Anfield club wanting offers north of £15million, reports the Telegraph.

Wembley is so special. Amazing atmosphere, great game… and through to the final!!!! 💪🏻🔴 Wembley es especial. Gran ambiente, gran partido… a la final!!!! 👹 #FACup A post shared by David De Gea (@d_degeaofficial) on Apr 21, 2018 at 1:42pm PDT

David De Gea: The Spain goalkeeper is set to sign a new deal at Manchester United which will thwart Real Madrid’s attempts to sign the 27-year-old, reports Marca.

Bruno Varela: Watford are said to be interested in signing the Benfica and Portugal Under-23s goalkeeper, according to the Watford Observer.

- Press Association