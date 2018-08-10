Gossip: Man United tell Jose Mourinho to forget ‘quick fixes’ in transfer market

What the papers say

After being left frustrated by a lack of deadline-day activity,has reportedly been told there will be no more “quick fixes”, and that Manchester United need to become more like Manchester City in the transfer market. The Daily Mirror claims the United board have warned he must stop demanding over-priced older players to fill gaps, and instead focus on working with the club’s young talent and develop youth players.

Jose Mourinho is said to be concerned by Paul Pogba’s agent (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Mourinho is also said to be worried about “meddling” by Paul Pogba‘s agent Mino Raiola. The Times reports that the United boss and senior figures at the club are worried Raiola has been offering the French midfielder around Europe, attracting the attention of Barcelona and Juventus, and are concerned that it could be doing damage to the club.

With the European transfer window remaining open until the end of August, Tottenham’s Danny Rose is said to be holding out for a move to Paris St Germain rather than joining German club Schalke. According to the Sun, PSG are after a first-choice left-back, and remain Rose’s favoured option over last season’s Bundesliga runners-up, who approached Spurs over a potential loan move earlier this week.

Danny Rose is dreaming of a switch to Paris St Germain, according to reports (Adam Davy/PA)

Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce is hopeful of getting Robert Snodgrass back from West Ham on loan, the Daily Mirror reports. The 30-year-old impressed during a loan spell at Villa last season but later returned to the Hammers. However, Snodgrass is expected to be allowed to leave West Ham on loan again later this month after new manager Manuel Pellegrini made eight new signings, the paper says.

Let’s get to work 💙❤️⚽️ A post shared by jackgrealish (@jackgrealish) on Aug 9, 2018 at 11:21am PDT

Meanwhile, Villa are set to make Jack Grealish the highest-paid player at the club, according to the Daily Star. The 22-year-old playmaker saw a dream move to the Premier League shattered as Villa refused to sell despite a £25million bid from Tottenham. Now Villa are ready to reward him with a lucrative new contract which would more than double his current £20,000-a-week deal, the paper reports.

Social media round-up

Exclusive: Manchester United turned down chance to sign Harry Maguire for £15m last summerhttps://t.co/E7xs5Kd7xB — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) August 9, 2018

Rivaldo thinks Neymar will stay in France for one more year 🇫🇷https://t.co/ni3UDZFZsE — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 9, 2018

Players to watch

: The 32-year-old striker is set to leave Leicester after four years at the club, according to the Leicester Mercury. The paper says Ulloa has signed a permanent deal with an unnamed Mexican club, but City has yet to confirm the departure.

Leicester City’s Leonardo Ulloa is said to be moving to Mexico (Nick Potts/PA)

Stefano Sturaro: After a move to Watford fell through, Sporting Lisbon are now said to be eager to land the 25-year-old Juventus forward. Portuguese newspaper A Bola claims the Italian is very close to signing for the club.

- Press Association