Golfer who dislocated ankle and played on posts pictures showing extent of his injury

By Stephen Barry

Tony Finau had a remarkable finish to the Masters.

The American birdied six of his final seven holes to close out with a six under par round of 66 to complete a top-ten finish, side-by-side with world number one Dustin Johnson.

That result earns the first-timer a return ticket for next year's event - a result so good you'd almost have forgotten he'd dislocated his ankle the day before in a madcap hole-in-one celebration had it not gone viral.

Good grief, Tony Finau wrecked his ankle celebrating a hole in one pic.twitter.com/8o7JxVi3xQ — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) April 4, 2018

"The hole in one was spectacular, followed up by the most embarrassing moment in my life. But it is what it is. I've got a lot of cool coverage from it so I wouldn't change that," said Finau, who played with a noticeable limp at times, on Sunday.

"And to be on the back nine at Augusta on a Sunday, to be playing some good golf, it doesn't get much better. This week has been one of the highlights of my golfing career thus far, no question.

Tony Finau reacts after hitting a hole-in-one on the seventh hole during the par-three competition at the Masters on Wednesday. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

"Waking up Thursday morning, I couldn't have dreamed that I would play this well, because the last thing in my mind I was focused on was playing golf."

Just to show the extent of Finau's achievement, he posted photos of his extensively bruised and swollen left ankle, which he popped back into place on-course by himself.

Give Tony Finau credit, he finished Top 10 in his first Masters with his ankle looking like *this*



(via @tonyfinaugolf) pic.twitter.com/biHWkuJe8O — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 9, 2018

Tony Finau birdied 6 in a row on the back 9 to finish in the top 10...on this ankle 😱 pic.twitter.com/nFeH1gtAYI — Troy (@troykburnett) April 9, 2018

Ouch!