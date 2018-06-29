Goals records smashed at Russia 2018
The 2018 World Cup has already smashed records in a 32-team tournament for the number of late goals, penalties and own goals.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s 88th-minute free-kick, to complete a hat-trick and earn Portugal a 3-3 draw with Spain, capped off a second day of the tournament which also featured late winners for Uruguay and Iran.
- Marcos Rojo was Argentina’s unlikely 86th-minute match-winner against Nigeria while Germany were finally sunk by stoppage-time strikes from South Korea’s Kim Young-gwon and Son Heung-min.
- In all, there have been 25 goals scored in the 85th minute or later, with France 98’s record of 24 broken by the Yann Sommer own goal which gave Costa Rica a draw with Switzerland.
- There have also been record numbers of penalties and own goals, with Costa Rica’s goal – a 93rd-minute Bryan Ruiz penalty which hit the bar and bounced in off Sommer – neatly unifying all three trends.
Late goals
- Harry Kane’s winner for England against Tunisia and Toni Kroos’ strike for Germany against Sweden were memorable contributions to the late-goal tally.
- Brazil struck twice in injury time to beat Costa Rica and Spain got a late equaliser of their own courtesy of Iago Aspas against Morocco.
- Twenty games in Russia have witnessed goals after the 85th minute, with five separate games having two goals in that time span.
- Brazil’s second against Costa Rica, from Neymar, was the latest goal excluding extra-time in a World Cup game since 1966.
- Fourteen games have seen the result affected by a late equaliser or winner. Costa Rica’s equaliser against Switzerland came after the Swiss had taken the lead in the 88th minute.
PenaltiesThe Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system has played a major role as 24 spot-kicks have been awarded this summer, with 18 scored – both record tallies.
The previous high marks saw 18 awarded in 2002 and a perfect 17 from 17 scored at France ’98, excluding shoot-outs.
- Ballon d’Or perennials Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are among the six players to miss from the spot.
- Ronaldo is joined by Iceland’s Gylfi Sigurdsson in both scoring and missing a spot-kick at this World Cup. Saudi Arabia did so as a team against Egypt, when Fahad Al Muwallad was denied by Egypt’s 45-year-old goalkeeper Essam El Hadary before Salman Al Faraj scored from a second award.
Own goals
If VAR can help to explain the glut of penalties, the nine own goals scored to date – beating the previous record of six set in 1998 – seems a mere quirk.
The unfortunate Sommer is only the third goalkeeper to score a World Cup own goal, following Spain’s Andoni Zubizarreta against Nigeria in 1998 and Noel Valladares of Honduras against France in 2014.
