Goals, novels & IQ tests – new Derby boss Frank Lampard in profile

Frank Lampard’s playing career is remembered for goals and silverware and he will be hoping for plenty more of both as he embarks on his new life as a manager.

Appointed as Derby boss on Thursday, the 39-year-old becomes the latest successful professional footballer to be given the chance to emulate such achievements from the touchline.

Lampard was hailed as the “standout candidate” to replace Gary Rowett at Pride Park but – as he becomes the Rams’ seventh manager in three years – his glittering trophy cabinet will only buy him so long to deliver.

A product of West Ham’s fabled academy, Lampard – under the tutelage and guidance of coach and father Frank Lampard Senior and Hammers boss and uncle Harry Redknapp – quickly showed his talent.

A move to Chelsea beckoned in 2001 before Roman Abramovich’s billions helped the Blues forge a team good enough to challenge for honours.

But, for all the money splashed by the Russian oligarch, Lampard’s place in the Chelsea midfield remained largely unchallenged.

The England international would lift three Premier League trophies, four FA Cups and two League Cups as well as the Champions League and the Europa League – every major honour on offer to a player in the English game.

Lampard remains Chelsea’s all-time leading goalscorer and came second only to Didier Drogba in a 2012 fans’ poll to find the best player in the club’s history.

His international career is likely to be remembered mostly for a goal that never was, a typical Lampard long-ranger crashing in off the crossbar to draw the Three Lions level against Germany in their World Cup clash in 2010…

But the goal was not awarded despite the ball clearly bouncing over the line, England going on to lose 4-1 and crash out of another tournament they had entered with overbearing pressure to succeed.

Since a stint in Major League Soccer with New York City – which included a spell at Manchester City in which Lampard scored an equaliser in a draw with Chelsea – he has worked in television as a highly-regarded pundit.

Add to that a bibliography of 20 children’s novels and a high-scoring MENSA test earlier in his career and it becomes apparent Lampard is more rounded than your average footballer.

He is also waiting to become a father for the third time, his first child with wife Christine due next year following his marriage to the television presenter in 2015.

The family will certainly be hoping to toast the arrival with Derby sitting pretty in the Sky Bet Championship after a successful start to managerial life for Lampard.

