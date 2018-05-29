Goalkeeper an area of concern, says Kilbane
Former Republic of Ireland international Kevin Kilbane says the Boys in Green's goalkeeper situation is cause for concern.
Colin Doyle allowed a speculative shot to spill through his grasp during last night's 2-nil defeat to France in Paris.
Bohemians Shane Supple and former St Patrick's Athletic net minder Conor O'Malley watched on from the bench.
Kilbane feels it is area that is lacking.
