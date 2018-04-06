Goal by hero sub Amber Barrett keeps Ireland World Cup hopes alive
Substitute Amber Barrett scored a late winner as the Republic of Ireland beat Women's World Cup qualifying opponents Slovakia 2-1 in Dublin.
Barrett struck three minutes from time to take Ireland top of their group with 10 points from four games.
But Tallaght Stadium visitors Slovakia, now without a point from five games, pushed their hosts all the way.
Leanne Kirwan put Ireland ahead with a solo goal after 69 minutes, only for the home side to concede an own goal from goalkeeper Marie Hourihan just four minutes later.
- Press Association and Digital Desk
