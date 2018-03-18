Glenstal Abbey win first ever Munster Schools Cup

CBC Cork 17 Glenstal Abbey 18

Glenstal Abbey created Munster Schools Cup history when they won the trophy for the first time in a welter of excitement with a well-deserved victory over Christian Brothers College Cork at Musgrave Park today, writes Barry Coughlan.

There was just a point between the sides at the end, but Glenstal were better value for their win than that and only conceded the last score deep in injury time when the game was already won.

This was an absorbing game and a first half in which there was little between the sides. Christians, playing against the wind, absorbed all the pressure they had to but then struck for an opening penalty from Robert Hedderman before Glenstal skipper Ben Healy levelled matters.

Against the elements, Glenstal picked up the pace of this game and were the better team in the second half.

Healy gave them a boost when he kicked a penalty eight minutes after the re-start and then the Glenstal supporters erupted with joy when Caolan Dooley outpaced the Christian’s defence to score an unconverted try in the corner.

Typically, Christians were back in the mix just four minutes later when Robert Loftus came on as a substitute and he wriggled over for a try that Hedderman converted.

That could have been the inspiration for a similar type comeback that they produced against PBC in the semi-final but it only prompted Glenstal to step up a gear. Patrick Prendergast scored from close in and Healy converted to leave the winners 18-10 to the good.

Yes, Matthew Bowen scored for Christians deep into injury time and Hedderman converted but there was no time left on the clock this time out and Glenstal were fully deserved, victors.

CBC: R Hedderman; M Bowen, E Barrett, T Downes, A O’Connor; E Monahan, J O’Riordan; M Donnelly, D O’Connor, L Masters; A Ryan, C Hurley; J Willis, R Barry, B Roche (captain).

Replacements used: D Good, R Loftus, S Buckley, L Kahn, C Whooley.

Glenstal Abbey: A Egan; A Hogan, H Benner, C Dooley, R Quinn; B Healy (captain), A Walsh; H Boland, G Downing, P Prendergast; D Kelly, J Fitzgerald; R Leahy, C Booth, M Fleming.

Replacements used: M Walsh, B Leonard, S MacKeown, R Hanly.

Referee: S. Kierans (M.A.R).