Glenstal Abbey see off Bandon in one-sided Munster Schools Senior Cup quarter-final

By Barry Coughlan

Glenstal Abbey 26 - Bandon Grammar 7: Glenstal Abbey crushed Bandon Grammar 28-7 in this one-sided Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup quarter-final at the Mardyke this afternoon.

Bandon applied the pressure in the early exchanges but their hard work came to nothing as the Limerick side began to dominate the second quarter.

Glenstal, who advance to a semi-final with Crescent College, led 14-0 at the break thanks to tries from Ronan Quinn and Andrew Hogan which were both converted by Ben Healy.

An early second-half try from Harry Benner and a conversion from Healy had them 21-0 to the good before Bandon opened their account with a Tom Beare try and Jack Crowley’s conversion.

But there was to be no escape to victory for the Bandon boys as Glenstal had the last say when Quinn went in for his second try four minutes from the end.

GLENSTAL ABBEY: Aran Egan; Andrew Hogan, Harry Benner, Caolán Dooley, Ronan Quinn; Ben Healy, Andrew Walsh; Harry Boland, George Downing, Patrick Prendergast; David Kelly, James Fitzgerald; Mark Walsh, Mark Fleming, Ronan Leahy.

Replacements: Briain Leonard for Andrew Walsh (37), Niall Queally for Mark Walsh (47), Donagh Hyland for Boland (50), Pádraic Mulligan for Leahy, Ronan Hanly for Dooley (both 56), Mark O’Farrell for Egan (64), Scott MacKeown for Hogan (68).

BANDON GS: Soren Minihane; Bobby Ahern, Victor Lovell, Bruce Matthews, Harry Hall; Rowan Palmer, Jack Crowley; Conor Heaney, Alex O’Connor, Ashley Deane; Nico Bakker, Josh Brady; Michael Archer, Niall Beamish, John Beamish.

Replacements: Seán Madden for Hall (half-time), David Ogden for Heaney, Ciarán Roberts for Palmer, Paul Jackson for Archer (all 41), Tom Beare for Matthews (50), Jack Moore for Ahern (56).

Referee: Shane Kierans (MAR).