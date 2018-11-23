Glasgow Warriors too strong for Cardiff Blues

Glasgow Warriors swept aside the Cardiff Blues with a 40-15 win that keeps them well out in front of the Conference A table and lays down a marker for Cardiff's return visit in the European Champions Cup.

Dominating the first half with open play, the Warriors wrapped up the bonus point with tries from Adam Ashe, Niko Matawalu, Callum Gibbins and Tommy Seymour, all converted by Pete Horne.

Cardiff secured more second-half possession with tries from hooker Kris Dacey and fly-half Jarrod Evans who, having kicked a first-half penalty, converted his own.

Pic: INPHO/Craig Watson

However Glasgow made sure with further tries from Rory Hughes and, from his own 22, an interception by man of the match Matawalu which Horne converted.

Cardiff opened the scoring in the fourth minute with a penalty from Evans, however the remainder of the half was dominated by Glasgow playing 15-man rugby at tempo and putting the try bonus point in the bag.

Flanker Ashe went over in the 10th minute, finishing off a short-side attack after a last-gasp effort from Cardiff full-back Tom Williams had stopped centre Nick Grigg from scoring.

Makawalu, on the wing for his 100th game in a Warriors jersey, grabbed the second, coming through centre field following a Glasgow line out.

After 31 minutes Grigg set flanker Calum Gibbins free and the captain reached out beyond a tackle to touch down.

Two minutes from the break winger Tommy Seymour ran in the fourth try, set free by Grigg. For the fourth time, Horne converted.

Glasgow's Rory Hughes scores a try. Pic: INPHO/Craig Watson

Cardiff had several times been able to set up attacking position from penalties to the corner but each time were denied, with a drive by prop Brad Thyer, in the last minute, turned down by referee John Lacey after TMO evidence.

Having had another 'score' denied by TMO consultation at the restart, Cardiff immediately drove over for an unconverted try from Dacey.

Glasgow soon forged ahead, though, when sub winger Hughes got to a side-footed kick from scrum-half Ali Price.

Cardiff hit back with a well-worked try from a line out touched down in the corner by Evans, from where he converted.

They were threatening again when Matawalu intercepted, to run in under the Cardiff bar from his own 22 with Horne converting and wrap things up.

