Girl's parents urge Sky not to sack Jamie Carragher over spitting incident

The parents of a 14-year-old girl, in whose direction Jamie Carragher spat recently, have urged Sky not to sack the football pundit.

Her father has told the Mirror newspaper that the former Liverpool defender had personally apologised and shown genuine remorse.

In a video of the incident, the teenage girl's father repeatedly mentioned the score in the match between Manchester United and Liverpool this weekend and Carragher is heard to say, "Alright", before appearing to spit at the car alongside his.

Carragher was suspended from his duties as a Sky Sports pundit after the incident, the broadcaster announced, saying that his actions were "well below the standards we expect of our people".

Asked if he had seen the girl in the car, he replied: "I didn't to be honest, she was leant back. I wish she wasn't involved. I hate that she was involved more than anything."

Carragher's fellow Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville said this was an "isolated incident" and hoped the former Liverpool man would be able to continue in his role.

On this week's Paper Talk podcast: A step on Limerick's journey, Kerry 'chastened' and Dubs put paid to The Savage Hunger

- Digital desk & PA