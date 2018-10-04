Giggs names Gareth Bale in Wales squad for Spain and Ireland games

Wales talisman Gareth Bale has been included in Ryan Giggs' squad for the matches against Spain and the Republic of Ireland despite missing Real Madrid's midweek Champions League defeat through injury.

Bale is named in a 25-man squad which also includes Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey, who was given special dispensation to miss his side's Europa League appointment with Qarabag on Thursday as his wife is expecting twins.

Midfielder Joe Ledley and defender Tom Lockyer are ruled out, while George Thomas and Jazz Richards come in.