Giggs, Ferdinand and Scholes confirmed for Liam Miller tribute

Wales manager Ryan Giggs, Rio Ferdinand and Paul Scholes have been confirmed as members of the Manchester United squad for tomorrow's Liam Miller Tribute match at Pairc Ui Chaoimh in Cork.

Andy Cole, Louis Saha and Dion Dublin will also line out for the Red Devils.

Richard Dunne, Damien Duff and Stylian Petrov have been named in the Celtic and Ireland panel.

- Digital Desk