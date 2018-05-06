Get well messages pour in for Sir Alex Ferguson

The world of football has united to wish Sir Alex Ferguson a speedy recovery after the former Manchester United manager underwent emergency surgery following a brain haemorrhage.

United announced on Saturday night that the procedure had gone “very well” but said the 76-year-old would need a period of intensive care to aid his recovery.

Ferguson retired in May 2013 after winning 38 trophies during 26-and-a-half years at Old Trafford.

Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone surgery today for a brain haemorrhage. The procedure has gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to aid his recovery. His family request privacy in this matter.



Everyone at Manchester United sends our very best wishes.

Here is some of the social media reaction.

Former United players

My thoughts and prayers are with you, my dear friend. Be strong, Boss! pic.twitter.com/kmih28Xpsq — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) May 5, 2018

Keep fighting Boss.. Sending prayers and love to Cathy and the whole family x @manchesterunited 🙏 A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on May 5, 2018 at 1:15pm PDT

Get well soon Boss. Thoughts with all the family at this sad time. #AlexFerguson — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) May 5, 2018

Devasted about the news about Sir Alex and knowing all to well about the situation ourselves. Stay strong and hope together with everyone you recover. Edwin & Annemarie pic.twitter.com/aaxqRI9Bg7 — Edwin van der Sar (@vdsar1970) May 5, 2018

Come on Boss 🙏🙏🙏 !!! A post shared by Philip Neville (@philipneville18) on May 5, 2018 at 12:27pm PDT

Praying for good health boss! pic.twitter.com/nX61uciQMg — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) May 6, 2018

Very sorry to hear about sir Alex Ferguson being in hospital. Thoughts are with him and his family. Stay strong Boss 🙏 https://t.co/Fbz9I1edsp — Robin van Persie (@Persie_Official) May 5, 2018

Sir Alex 🙏🏾🙏🏾... — Andrew Cole (@vancole9) May 5, 2018

Just heard about Sir Alex, my thoughts and prayers are with him and his family 🙏🏼 If anyone can pull through this it will be the man himself #MUFC A post shared by Paul Mcgrath (@paulnumber5) on May 5, 2018 at 1:24pm PDT

Please🙏 Be strong🙏Win this one🙏 — Peter Schmeichel (@Pschmeichel1) May 5, 2018

Get well Boss!🙏🙏🙏 — Ronny Johnsen (@JRonnyJohnsen) May 6, 2018

Absolutely shocked to hear about Sir Alex being so poorly in hospital. All my thoughts and prayers are with him and his family.🙏🏻 Be strong Boss. Raimond and Marita — Raimond van der Gouw (@RaivanderGouw) May 5, 2018

Get well soon Boss… I’m with you! #siralexferguson @manchesterunited A post shared by Luís Nani (@luisnani) on May 5, 2018 at 1:26pm PDT

Come on Boss ! We love you 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Mikael Silvestre (@IamMSilvestre) May 5, 2018

My thoughts and prayers go to Sir Alex Ferguson and his family on these tough moments #SirAlexFerguson pic.twitter.com/H4f7LNlV0q — Diego Forlan (@DiegoForlan7) May 6, 2018

The God farther Stay Strong sir Alex love ya 🙏🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/nREcGybRqy — ravel morrison (@morrisonravel) May 6, 2018

Current United players

Absolutely devastated to hear about Sir Alex being unwell in hospital. All my thoughts and prayers are with him and his family. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 Be strong Boss xx — Michael Carrick (@carras16) May 5, 2018

🙏🏼 🙏🏼 Sir Alex — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) May 5, 2018

Thoughts & prayers are with you and your family boss 😪 Get well soon ❤️😪❤️ pic.twitter.com/6V7dMulyFb — Scott Mctominay (@mctominay10) May 5, 2018

Gutted to hear the news tonight about Sir Alex. Don’t really know what else to say other than thoughts and prayers with you and your family, Boss 🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Ashley Young (@youngy18) May 5, 2018

Gutted to hear the news about Sir Alex. Stay strong boss. Thoughts are with you and your family 🙏🏽 — Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) May 5, 2018

Thoughts and prayers are with Sir Alex Ferguson and his family! Stay strong 🙏🏿🙏🏿 — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) May 5, 2018

Thoughts and prayers sir alex 🙌🏾 — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) May 5, 2018

Sending my love and best wishes to sir Alex 🙏🏽🙌🏽 — Luke Shaw (@LukeShaw23) May 5, 2018

United’s Premier League rivals

Everyone at Manchester City wishes Sir Alex Ferguson a full and speedy recovery after his surgery #footballfamily — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 5, 2018

We’re all thinking of you, Sir Alex. pic.twitter.com/2K14ZPKFMk — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 5, 2018

This evening, everybody at Chelsea FC sends our best wishes to Sir Alex Ferguson for a full and swift recovery following emergency surgery. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 5, 2018

Everybody at the Club sends their best wishes to Sir Alex Ferguson for a full and speedy recovery following his emergency surgery today. pic.twitter.com/bCqtsxRvu3 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 5, 2018

Players from other clubs – past and present

Just heard the news about Sir Alex Ferguson. Wishing him and his family all the strength for a speedy recovery. #keepstrong — Thierry Henry (@ThierryHenry) May 5, 2018

Very sorry to hear the news that Sir Alex Ferguson is seriously ill in hospital. Wish him all the very best. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 5, 2018

Hang in there Sir Alex. Thoughts are with the family and close ones. — Vincent Kompany (@VincentKompany) May 5, 2018

Deep thoughts and best wishes Sir Alex Ferguson 🙏🏾 @ManUtd https://t.co/l0cK0H7teD — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) May 5, 2018

Sir Alex I’m praying u get through this,you’ve won everything in life any player or manager dreams of,I as a friend is stunned even though it took you 6yrs to be my mate again,no player has sent shivers down my spine but u did&robbo I’m praying you pull through mate love GAZZA 😢 pic.twitter.com/WTpDKJ1MXd — Paul Gascoigne (@Paul_Gascoigne8) May 6, 2018

The wider sporting world

The thoughts of everyone at the Premier League are with Sir Alex Ferguson and his family following news that he underwent emergency surgery today pic.twitter.com/rvRWDrUM8h — Premier League (@premierleague) May 5, 2018

The thoughts and prayers of everyone connected with Aberdeen Football Club are with our former manager, Sir Alex Ferguson and his family following tonight’s news. pic.twitter.com/Y20wWRzDy0 — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) May 5, 2018

Everyone at #RangersFC sends their best wishes to Sir Alex Ferguson following emergency surgery this evening. pic.twitter.com/oWJJzDZqzV — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) May 5, 2018

Everyone at #LUFC sends our best wishes to Sir Alex Ferguson and wish him a speedy recovery following his surgery today #FootballFamily pic.twitter.com/Qu5G16X9ZI — Leeds United (@LUFC) May 5, 2018

We join many across the world of football in sending our best wishes to Sir Alex Fergusonhttps://t.co/0NLbwWPNFe — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) May 5, 2018

Everyone at AC Milan wishes Sir Alex Ferguson a full and speedy recovery.

Facciamo il tifo per te, Sir Alex. Rimettiti presto. — AC Milan (@acmilan) May 6, 2018

Everyone at the NBA would like to send our very best wishes to Sir Alex Ferguson and his loved ones at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/MyAI9lhSAd — NBA UK (@NBAUK) May 5, 2018

Thoughts are with the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson right now.. Hearing he’s in hospital so hope he’s ok. The greatest manager I’ve ever seen.. #GetWellSirAlex — Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) May 6, 2018

Our thoughts and best wishes are with Sir Alex Ferguson and his family after his surgery earlier today. Everyone at UEFA wishes the former @ManUtd manager and UEFA Coaching Ambassador a full recovery. pic.twitter.com/Dl80hOOVG3 — UEFA (@UEFA) May 5, 2018

The #WhiteSox stand with the @ManUtd community in sending our positive thoughts to Sir Alex Ferguson.



Having been recently impacted by a brain hemorrhage in our own family, we know the dramatic impact it causes, and the strength that can be drawn from those who care. pic.twitter.com/Th8HMOgvXz — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 5, 2018

- Press Association