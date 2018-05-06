Get well messages pour in for Sir Alex Ferguson

The world of football has united to wish Sir Alex Ferguson a speedy recovery after the former Manchester United manager underwent emergency surgery following a brain haemorrhage.

United announced on Saturday night that the procedure had gone “very well” but said the 76-year-old would need a period of intensive care to aid his recovery.

Ferguson retired in May 2013 after winning 38 trophies during 26-and-a-half years at Old Trafford.

Here is some of the social media reaction.

Former United players

Current United players

United’s Premier League rivals

The wider sporting world

