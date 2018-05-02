Gerrard due to hold further talks after confirming interest in Rangers job

Steven Gerrard will hold further talks with Rangers this week having confirmed his interest in succeeding Graeme Murty as manager at Ibrox.

Gerrard, the former Liverpool and England captain, has held initial discussions with the Scottish Premiership club, who sacked Murty yesterday.

It would be a first senior managerial post for Gerrard, 37, who has spent the past year in charge of Liverpool’s Under-18s.

Asked about recent speculation linking him with Ibrox, Gerrard told BT Sport: “Yes, there is truth in the rumours. I’ve held initial talks with Rangers and the plan is to pick them up in a couple of days’ time. We’ll see.

“There is (interest). I’ve held positive talks with them. I’m busy now for a couple of days but I will pick it up on Thursday and we’ll see if we can progress it.”

Gerrard will be in Italy today working as a TV pundit for Liverpool’s Champions League semi-final against Roma.

Rangers have said they hope to be able to announce news of Murty’s successor “in the near future”. The club decided to end the tenure of their former Under-20s coach in the wake of Sunday’s record 5-0 loss to rivals Celtic.

Murty had been appointed until the end of the season having initially taken charge on a temporary basis following the departure of Pedro Caixinha last October.

He leaves the team third in the table, but above fourth-placed Hibernian only on goal difference.

Assistant coaches Jimmy Nicholl and Jonatan Johansson have been put in temporary charge ahead of Saturday’s home game with Kilmarnock.

A club statement read: “Rangers are grateful to Graeme, who did not hesitate when asked last October to become interim manager after the departure of Pedro Caixinha and then, at the turn of the year, when he was offered the role as manager until the end of the season.

“Graeme has had to contend with difficult and challenging circumstances but conducted himself in a thoroughly professional manner. He will take some time to consider his options, which include returning to his role at the Rangers Academy.”

Rangers’ decision comes just 48 hours on from the club’s 5-0 mauling by Celtic (Jane Barlow/PA)

Sunday’s loss to Celtic, coming just a fortnight after a 4-0 drubbing by the Hoops in the William Hill Scottish Cup semi-finals, proved a humiliation too far for former Reading and Scotland defender Murty.

It will fall on Nicholl and Johansson to try to see off Aberdeen, who are currently second, and Hibs and finish runners-up to Celtic.

Gers travel to Pittodrie next Tuesday before rounding off their campaign against Neil Lennon’s in-form Leith outfit at Easter Road on May 13.

Defeats could leave Rangers in fourth, meaning they could not only miss out on a Europa League slot – should Motherwell beat Celtic in the Scottish Cup final – but also an extra £560,000 for finishing second.

- Press Association