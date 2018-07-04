German paper pokes fun at England after penalty shootout win

England finally broke their World Cup penalty shootout jinx last night, beating Colombia to advance to the quarter-finals.

After Jordan Pickford's save, Eric Dier stepped up to take the winning penalty, meaning England had won a World Cup shootout for the very first time.

Needless to say, the English media were full of hope and praise this morning, but one tabloid in Germany decided to poke some fun at the Three Lions.

Bild's reporting of the game led with the headline 'Now they can do it too - England's historic penalty win'.

A screenshot of the Bild’s website (Screenshot)

The headline takes a dig at England's poor record of World Cup penalties compared to the German sides traditional composure in a shootout - Die Mannschaft have a four from four in World Cup penalty shootouts.

The German's, however, will be wishing they were in England's position.

The reigning champions were knocked out in the group stages by South Korea while England will take on Sweden for a place in the World Cup semi-finals.

- additional reporting by PA