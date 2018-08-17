Ger and Dalo's All-Ireland Final preview part 2: Wildcards, huge gambles and dropping the hurley

All-Ireland winners Anthony Daly and Ger Cunningham preview Galway v Limerick with Colm O’Connor.

Could Galway try a surprise relocation of Joe Canning?

Would Limerick be tempted to switch Diarmaid Byrnes to counter Galway’s height advantage close to goal?

Or would it be madness to tinker with a gameplan that has worked well so far?

Our pundits don’t necessarily agree on this one.