Ger and Dalo's All-Ireland Final preview part 2: Wildcards, huge gambles and dropping the hurley
All-Ireland winners Anthony Daly and Ger Cunningham preview Galway v Limerick with Colm O’Connor.
Could Galway try a surprise relocation of Joe Canning?
Would Limerick be tempted to switch Diarmaid Byrnes to counter Galway’s height advantage close to goal?
Or would it be madness to tinker with a gameplan that has worked well so far?
Our pundits don’t necessarily agree on this one.
