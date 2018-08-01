Georges-Kevin N’Koudou leads Tottenham to 1-0 victory over AC Milan

Georges-Kevin N’Koudou got his second goal in as many International Champions Cup games as Tottenham beat AC Milan 1-0 in Minneapolis.

After a quiet first half at the US Bank Stadium, the 23-year-old winger broke the deadlock on 47 minutes when he fired past Antonio Donnarumma.

The Frenchman drove into the Milan box and shot, with the Italian keeper only able to get a fingertip to it.

Christian Eriksen and Son Heung-Min were given 30 minutes, while development squad players Luke Amos, George Marsh and Anthony Georgiou started alongside academy product Oliver Skipp.

Spurs are undefeated in 90 minutes in pre-season, having beaten Roma 4-1 and drawing 2-2 with Barcelona, but going on to lose 5-3 on penalties, in the International Champions Cup.

- Press Association