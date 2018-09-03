Geordan Murphy steps into managerial hot seat at English Premiership side Leicester.

Former Ireland full-back Geordan Murphy has taken temporary charge of English Premiership side Leicester.

He takes over from Matt O'Connor, who has paid the price for the Tigers' poor start to the season.

Leicester Tigers head coach Matt O’Connor has left the club with immediate effect.



Read the official club statement online now ⬇️ https://t.co/6OymZf2KZK — Leicester Tigers (@LeicesterTigers) September 3, 2018

They lost to Exeter by 40-points to 6 on Saturday, which followed on from their 5th place finish in last year's Premiership.

Murphy is a former Leicester captain, and takes over on an interim basis.

Leicester chairman Peter Tom told the club website: “Matt was appointed head coach in April 2017 on the basis of his previous Premiership experience and his knowledge of the club.

“But we believe the time is right to make this change in the best interests of the Tigers moving forward.

“We would like to thank Matt for his hard work and commitment to the club in two spells at Welford Road, and we wish him and his family well for the future.”

The FULL TIME whistle is blown by Referee Barnes and three late tries to @ExeterChiefs see them come away with a bonus-point, 40-6 victory. #EXEvLEI



Not what we came for! We go again next week! Bring on the Falcons in Welford Road's first fixture of the 2018/19 #GallagherPrem! pic.twitter.com/ZUOi9qysrA — Leicester Tigers (@LeicesterTigers) September 1, 2018

Murphy, an eight-time Premiership title winner and double European champion in 16 years as a Tigers player, will take control of the first-team, assisted by coaches Mark Bakewell, Boris Stankovich and Brett Deacon.

“As a club, Leicester Tigers will always aspire to challenge for major honours in the incredibly competitive arena of professional elite club rugby and everyone at the club will fully support Geordan and the management group in driving the team forward,” added Tom.

“Geordan knows the expectations and ambitions of the Tigers as well as anyone after more than 20 years here as player and coach, and we wish him and the team the very best for the challenges ahead.”

- Press Association & Digital Desk