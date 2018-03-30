Gary Walsh dropped by Laois after rugby rape trial tweet

It has been reported that Laois forward Gary Walsh has been suspended from their inter-county panel following a meeting with the Laois county board.

The board and the management team held a meeting with Walsh last night following a tweet that Walsh posted in relation to the verdict in the Ulster rape trial involving rugby players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding.

Walsh posted the tweet on Wednesday after the verdict was handed down but it has subsequently been deleted.

RTÉ Sport has reported that the Laois county board suspended Walsh over the incident but there has been no word on how long the suspension will last.

Both Laois GAA and their main sponsor MW Hire posted to their own social media accounts on Wednesday disassociating themselves from Walsh's tweet and the views expressed in it.

Laois GAA wish to disassociate themselves from tweets or comments made by individuals on Social Media. Such comments are their own personal opinion, on their own personal accounts, and in no way reflect the views of Laois CLG, main sponsors MW Hire and other associated sponsors. — Laois GAA (@CLGLaois) March 28, 2018

Mo Chara, MW hire group as @CLGLaois wish to disassociate themselves from players views. Mw Hire is main sponsor of laois GAA for several years and does not condone any of these comments made by players. — MW Hire Group (@mwhire) March 28, 2018

Walsh will not take part in the Division 4 final match against Carlow in Croke Park tomorrow.

He has been the top scorer in the National League in 2018 and scored the goal in Laois's victory over Carlow last weekend.

Digital Desk