Gary Walsh dropped by Laois after rugby rape trial tweet

Back to Sport Home

It has been reported that Laois forward Gary Walsh has been suspended from their inter-county panel following a meeting with the Laois county board.

The board and the management team held a meeting with Walsh last night following a tweet that Walsh posted in relation to the verdict in the Ulster rape trial involving rugby players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding.

Walsh posted the tweet on Wednesday after the verdict was handed down but it has subsequently been deleted.

RTÉ Sport has reported that the Laois county board suspended Walsh over the incident but there has been no word on how long the suspension will last.

Both Laois GAA and their main sponsor MW Hire posted to their own social media accounts on Wednesday disassociating themselves from Walsh's tweet and the views expressed in it.


Walsh will not take part in the Division 4 final match against Carlow in Croke Park tomorrow.

He has been the top scorer in the National League in 2018 and scored the goal in Laois's victory over Carlow last weekend.

Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Laois, GAA, Gary Walsh

 

Most Read in Sport