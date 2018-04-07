Gary Neville blasts Paul Pogba's 'ridiculous' blue haircut before derby clash

Paul Pogba's decision to sport a blue hairstyle for Manchester United's trip to Manchester City has been branded "ridiculous" by Gary Neville.

City manager Pep Guardiola claimed the France midfielder was offered to City by his agent Mino Raiola in January.

Pogba responded to the comments on Friday by tweeting, "Say what?" soon after they were published and the following day turned up for the clash at the Etihad Stadium, where City will secure the Premier League title with victory, with an eye-catching haircut.

Paul Pogba.



Gets stick about his hair.



Hasn't played well this season.



Playing rivals Man City.



On the day they can win the title against Man Utd.



Turns up with BLUE HAIR. pic.twitter.com/LRQKCekys3 — Paddy Power (@paddypower) April 7, 2018

Neville, though, was less than impressed and said on Sky Sports: "I like him, I think he's a good player, but he doesn't help himself.

"If you are a wise individual, you don't attract attention when things aren't going your way. Pogba doesn't work like that. He's got a big job to do, he's got to prove he's serious about his football.

"Coming here with blue hair today, win it's fine, lose and that's going to get mentioned forevermore. It's ridiculous."

City are out to bounce back from their 3-0 Champions League loss to Liverpool in midweek.

"I think it's a monumental opportunity to really rub Manchester United's noses in it today," Neville said.

"I don't think it's an anti-climax for Man City fans."

Former United defender Neville also warned his old side of the importance of delaying City's title party.

"For United there's huge pride issues here today. To stop them winning the league would be at least something," he added.

"If Man City were to win the league here today, there would be T-shirts being made, songs being sung forevermore about how Man City beat Man United to win the title."

- PA