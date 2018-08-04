Gary and Paul O’Donovan win European Championship semi-final

Gary and Paul O’Donovan will compete in tomorrow's lightweight men's double sculls final at the European Rowing Championships.

The Skibereen duo qualified for the final after winning their semi-final in Glasgow this morning.

They were pushed close by the Belgian team which finished just half-a-second behind their time of 6:28.14.

Paul O'Donovan, front, and Gary O'Donovan after winning the Lightweight Men's Double Sculls semi-final A/B 2 during day three of the 2018 European Championships at Strathclyde Country Park in Glasgow, Scotland. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Earlier today Mark O’Donovan and Shane O’Driscoll finish fifth in their B Final of the pairs.

That gave them an overall ranking of 11th.

Digital Desk