Garth Brooks loved the Mayo footballers' rendition of The River

Mayo crashed out of the All-Ireland Football Championship earlier this year when they were defeated by Kildare.

The game was notable for the Newbridge or nowhere controversy in the week leading up to the clash.

But after the game, the Mayo team singing a Garth Brooks song after the game was also commented on.

And now that rendition of The River has been seen by the man himself.

A Facebook live video on the singer's channel shows Brooks watching the Mayo team as they belt out the country hit.

With Aidan O'Shea on lead vocals, Brooks states "I love this guy right here."

He was even impressed with the key change.

If Brooks ever comes back to Ireland, perhaps O'Shea and Brooks can take to the stage together.