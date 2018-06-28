Gareth Southgate said permutations were ‘half the fun’ before taking England job

Belgium manager Roberto Martínez says he has little interest in beating England at the World Cup this evening.

The former Wigan and Everton boss is expected to make 10 changes to his team for the Group G top of the table clash in Kaliningrad.

Both sides have already qualified for the last 16, but the winners will be placed on the same side of the draw as Brazil, Argentina, Portugal and France.

Martínez says victory is not his main concern, while a six-year-old tweet from England manager Gareth Southgate has been doing the rounds on social media ahead of the final Group G match.

Southgate is adamant his team must approach the game aiming to win and therefore top the group.

However, a tweet he sent on the day England beat Sweden 3-2 at Euro 2012 indicates he understands why supporters might see it differently, with the 2018 World Cup knockout draw arguably looking more favourable for the side which finishes second.

If I was in dressing room I would be saying let's just win our game + not worry about rest. But as a fan half thefun is the permutations — Gareth Southgate (@GarethSouthgate) June 15, 2012

Southgate took over as England Under-21 boss in August 2013.

During Euro 2012, he did promotional work for brewing company Carlsberg, and managed its Pub Cup five-a-side winners against a European Legends team in Warsaw.

The winners of Group G face a potential quarter-final against five-time winners Brazil, while the runners-up would face Sweden or Switzerland in the last eight if they made it through the last 16.

