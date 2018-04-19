Gamers are worried the death of PES will follow the end of Konami’s partnership with Uefa

For many years, the football computer game Pro Evolution Soccer has played second fiddle to EA Sports’ Fifa titles, and news from the world of technology suggests that might not be about to change any time soon.

That’s after Uefa announced: “The 2018 Uefa Champions League final in Kyiv will mark the end of a very successful and fruitful 10-year partnership between Konami (developers and publishers of PES) and the Uefa Champions League.”

New announcement from UEFA: https://t.co/l6cl7W4oDu — KONAMI Europe (@konamieu) April 18, 2018

That means PES will no longer be able to recreate the Champions League in-game, a big blow to a game which has struggled to compete with EA Sports over the past decade.

EA Sports has long held a number of rights for leagues, players and clubs that Pro Evolution Soccer does not, and fans expect that the gaming giant will jump at the opportunity to finally own the rights to the Champions League.

PES and Konami will end their 10 year partnership with UEFA after this season's Champions League final!



Over to you @EASPORTSFIFA 👀 — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) April 18, 2018

If EA Sports gets the rights to the Champions League may as well say goodbye to Pro Evo😂 FIFA will be unreal https://t.co/9U06svFG3r — Glenn Bond (@Bondiee7) April 18, 2018

However, not everybody was thrilled by the news that the gap could be about to widen between PES and Fifa titles.

Note to self: don't read the comments.



I don't care if you hate PES.

I don't care if you love FIFA.



Revelling in the misfortune of FIFA's only competitor isn't in any football fan's best interests. https://t.co/2E0UO4gbZe — Fraser G. (@_Just1MoreGame) April 18, 2018

.. The Day PES died... — Michael Altenberger (@M_Altenberger) April 18, 2018

Does the news signal the end for Pro Evo, or is there life in the old game yet?