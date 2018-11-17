Galway's Jack Canning to join Australian rugby club

Top Galway hurling prospect Jack Canning is heading off to Australia to pursue a rugby career.

Canning, a nephew of 2017 hurler of the year Joe, scored 2-2 and won the man-of-the-match award as Galway won the 2017 Minor All-Ireland. Canning scored 4-9 in that three-game campaign, 3-9 from play, and added a Leinster U21 title this summer.

The 19-year-old told Pundit Arena he will move to Sydney in January to join the Northern Suburbs Rugby Club, spending at least nine months in Australia.

He previously played Leinster Senior Cup rugby with Cistercian College, Roscrea.

“You only have two years at minor so it was nice to have that but you can have 10 or 12 years at senior if you want and if you’re good enough. That’s why I wanted to try the rugby now for a year to see how it goes,” he said.

“I’m not doing it just for the rugby, I wanted a new look at life. I want to go out and explore new things and meet new people.

“Hurling will always be there but I said, ‘why not? I’ll give it a go’. I want to travel a bit, a new adventure.”