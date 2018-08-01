Galway Plate won by Clarcam at odds of 33-1

Gordon Elliott's Clarcam has defied odds of 33-1 to run out a facile winner of thetote.com Galway Plate.

The dual Grade One-winning chaser had made a successful start to last season in the Fortria Chase at Navan, but subsequently disappointed and was largely overlooked in the market for his first start since April in this €250,000 feature.

Mark Enright positioned the eight-year-old close to the front from the off and he was left in front after British challenger Drumcliff fell six fences from home.

Clarcam steadily extended his advantage over the rest of the field and was a long way clear jumping the final obstacle.

He unsurprisingly tired on the long run for home, briefly giving supporters of the Willie Mullins-trained 9-2 favourite Patricks Park hope, but try as he might the market leader could not bridge the gap and Clarcam passed the post six lengths to the good.

Elliott also saddled the third home, Jury Duty, with Snow Falcon fourth for Noel Meade, while owners Gigginstown House Stud were winning the race for the third year in succession.

Clarcam was one of four runners in the race for Elliott and one of six in the Gigginstown colours.

Michael O'Leary's operation had previously struck gold with Road To Riches (2014), Lord Scoundrel (2016) and Balko Des Flos (2017).

Gigginstown manager Eddie O'Leary said: "What a performance. I don't know where it came from, because of all of ours he was the least fancied.

"He enjoys being given a bit of a freebie in front. I was surprised he got it.

"It was a fantastic performance from the horse and jockey. It was an inspired ride.

"This horse has been an unbelievable servant.

"It's been a fantastic day and fair do's to Gordon - what a master trainer."