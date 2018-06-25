Galway midfielder a doubt for Kerry clash

Galway midfielder Ciaran Duggan has emerged as a doubt for their opening Super 8 meeting with Kerry.

Duggan suffered a suspected broken wrist while playing for Annaghdown in the Galway Championship on Saturday.

Annaghdown drew with Killannin, 2-10 to 1-13, at Pearse Stadium.

Galway begin their Group 1 campaign against the Kingdom on the weekend of July 14 and 15.

