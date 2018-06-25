Galway midfielder a doubt for Kerry clash

Galway midfielder Ciaran Duggan has emerged as a doubt for their opening Super 8 meeting with Kerry.

Duggan suffered a suspected broken wrist while playing for Annaghdown in the Galway Championship on Saturday.

Annaghdown drew with Killannin, 2-10 to 1-13, at Pearse Stadium.

Senior football championship Result:

Annaghdown 2-10 Killannin 1-13



The spoils are shared in Pearse Stadium but the big talking point is Ciaran Duggan injured wrist. Two draws for Killannin in a row while Annaghdown have 3 points out of 4 and top the group. — Galway Bay FM Sport (@gbfmsports) June 23, 2018

#galwayfootball Galway SFC: Annaghdown 2-10 Killannin 1-12 - Ciaran Duggan off with apparent broken wrist — FlirtFMSport (@FlirtFMSport) June 23, 2018

Galway begin their Group 1 campaign against the Kingdom on the weekend of July 14 and 15.

PaperTalk GAA Podcast: What Cork do next, provincial blowouts and Cluxton's stunt double

- Digital desk