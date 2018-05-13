Galway fans tease Mayo with Three Billboards style prank

The rivalry between Mayo and Galway reached a new level ahead of their Connacht SFC quarter-final.

Taking inspiration from the Oscar-winning film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, some fans have planted three signs trolling Mayo.

In the film, Frances McDormand rents three billboards to call attention to the stalled investigation into her daughter's murder.

And the Galway fans are calling attention to Mayo's awful luck in football's premier competition.

The signs read:

67 Years Trying

Still NO All-Irelands

How Come MAYO?

To make matters worse for Mayo, a 74th minute Johnny Heaney goal gave Galway a third consecutive Connacht SFC win.