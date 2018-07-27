Galaxy hit back to claim derby draw

LA Galaxy snatched two late goals to claim a 2-2 draw in their derby with LAFC.

Carlos Vela opened the scoring for LAFC when he buried a header just seven minutes in before Lee Nguyen doubled the hosts' advantage 13 minutes later.

The side looked to be on their way to a comfortable victory, but several missed chances to bag a third ended up costing them dearly.

Romain Alessandrini took advantage of some fine work from Zlatan Ibrahimovic to narrow the gap in the 82nd minute, while Ola Kamara jumped on a bad pass from LAFC to score into an empty net four minutes later and earn his side a point.

Meanwhile, New York City FC continued their winning ways with a 2-0 victory over Orlando City.

Maxi Moralez scored the opener in the 40th minute after tracking down a loose ball, with the second coming courtesy of Anton Tinnerholm in the first-half injury time.

The two goals were enough to lead NYCFC to their fourth straight win, keeping them at the top of the Eastern Conference standings alongside Atlanta United and the New York Red Bulls.

