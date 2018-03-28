Gaelic Players Association hits out at decision to cancel Allianz Football League games

The Gaelic Players Association has added its voice to the growing anger over the cancellation of Allianz Football League games

The player's body has hit out at the lack of consultation with their members before the decision to shelve the outstanding Division 4 fixtures.

The games between Laois and Antrim, Wicklow and Limerick and Waterford and Leitrim have been declared 'null and void' as they could not be played before the club window in April.

Waterford manager Tom McGlinchey says every Inter-County game is crucial to them: "I tried out 10 new guys who hadn't seen league action this year, they might not get championship time but you can't buy inter-county experience.

"And Waterford because where they compete, the chances are they will only get nine competetive matches in the year - seven league and two championship.

"If you take away even just one competitive fixture from them, you're losing that experience."

