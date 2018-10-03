GAA's proposed rule changes won't affect Dublin's dominance, says Moyles

Former Meath captain Anthony Moyles says the proposed rule changes will do little to curb Dublin's dominance in Gaelic football.

A restriction in handpasses, a plan to have all sideline balls kicked forward and a new kick-out rule are among the changes that could be trialled in next year's League campaign.

Moyles says the proposals won't level the playing field.

"What is the reason for this? Is the reason to try to level the playing field? Is the reason to try to make the game more attractive? Or is the reason to get more competition within the game and not have these one-sided games?" he said.

"Changing any amount of rules, bar Dublin play with 12 players and the rest of the country with 15 players, nothing's really going to change there."

Digital Desk