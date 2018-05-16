'I left to get some air and have a sulk': Offaly's Nigel Dunne did NOT head for home at half-time

Offaly footballer Nigel Dunne has refuted reports that he attempted to leave O'Moore Park at half-time during their Leinster SFC opener, but was persuaded to stay.

Dunne was substituted after 28 minutes, before being reintroduced by the 54th minute in the 1-20 to 1-15 loss to Wicklow.

Nigel Dunne saw a second-half penalty saved at O'Moore Park.

The comments about Dunne's half-time movements came from inter-county hurling referee turned Midlands103 GAA analyst Brian Gavin, who said: "Nigel Dunne left the dressing room, he was heading to his car to go home, he was persuaded to come back."

However, Dunne has asserted that while he left the dressing room for a while, he did not exit the ground.

"For the record: I did not leave O'Moore Park at half time on Sunday and head for my car, sure I came on the team bus," he wrote.

"I left the dressing room to get some air, have a sulk and feel sorry for myself... nothing more!!!

"I was back on the subs bench as the ref threw up the ball for the start of the second half."

It's been reported that some players have left the Offaly panel since Sunday's defeat amid player unrest in the camp.