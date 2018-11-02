Here is the full list of All-Star winners

All-Ireland champions Limerick dominate the PWC All-Star Hurling team of the year.

There was yet more glory for All-Ireland champions Limerick this evening as star players Cian Lynch and Kyle Hayes were unveiled as the Hurler of the Year and Young Hurler of the Year at Dublin’s Convention Centre.

The Footballer of the Year Award winner is Dublin midfielder Brian Fenton, while Kerry’s teenage star David Clifford was crowned Young Footballer of the Year.

2018 PwC All-Stars Hurling Goalkeeper

1. Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny) Previous winner in 2016

Defenders

2. Sean Finn (Limerick)

3. Daithí Burke (Galway) Previous winner in 2015/16/17

4. Richie English (Limerick)

5. Pádraic Mannion (Galway) Previous winner in 2017

6. Declan Hannon (Limerick)

7. Dan Morrissey (Limerick)

Midfielders

8. Cian Lynch (Limerick)

9. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Cork)

Forwards

10. Peter Duggan (Clare)

11. Joe Canning (Galway) Previous winner in 2008, 2009, 2012, 2017

12. Seamus Harnedy (Cork) Previous winner in 2013

13. Patrick Horgan (Cork) Previous winner in 2013, 2017

14. John Conlon (Clare)

15. Graeme Mulcahy (Limerick)